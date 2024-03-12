Abou Faour to LBCI: Presidential election requires embracing the concept of a third candidate

MP Wael Abou Faour revealed that it is not yet time for a political settlement, and any current debate about the formalities of dialogue is meaningless. The real disagreement is "whether there will be a basket of names that excludes names that are not considered reconcilable."



He added, "I do not understand why we are opening fire and clashing with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, as he is the key to any settlement, as the necessary extension of the army commander would not have happened without Berri."



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he announced that the Quintet Committee agrees with the initiative of the National Moderation Bloc, and there will be no presidential election without reaching the idea of the third option.



He said, "When the invitation to elect a president is made, it will only be based on prior agreement."



He added, "The first gains achieved by the National Moderation Bloc's initiative are agreeing to the idea of sitting at the table. The basic concept was to have a dialogue and exclude all names that do not have the approval of both parties, and the initiative has not ended."



Responding to a question, he said the army commander is a trusted local and international figure. New countries are preparing to assist the Lebanese army, and there is confidence in this institution and its leader. It is also known that he has local opponents, but he remains the most discussed.



Regarding Gaza, Abou Faour stressed the necessity of having an indirect negotiation window with Israel, believing that the duo of Berri and Najib Mikati can manage a mechanism of indirect negotiation that achieves the national interest.



He pointed out that the Lebanese government adopted its negotiating position based on the truce agreement, which met the needs of both parties. The truce meets Lebanese needs, while Resolution 1701 raises procedures.



In addition, he announced that Mikati formed his negotiating team, and US envoy Amos Hochstein's whole initiative was built on the idea of a truce in Gaza, especially since the US used the term "our of discussion" to describe the truce because he is trying to secure both Lebanese and Israeli interests.



He also noted that war is not a picnic for Israel, and Lebanon is not a country to be trifled with, but that does not obscure the approach condescendingly.



Moreover, Abou Faour revealed that "separating the Lebanese issue from Gaza is a noble idea but not realistic unfortunately until now, and he does not see maturity for a presidential settlement soon locally and internationally, as regional war could lead to Biden losing the next US presidential elections, but despite that, Hezbollah and Iran do not want war."



Answering a question about the visit to Saudi Arabia, he said: "Visits to Saudi Arabia are consultative regarding the situation in Lebanon and nothing more, and the Kingdom is keen on Lebanon."