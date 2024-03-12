News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Abou Faour to LBCI: Presidential election requires embracing the concept of a third candidate
Lebanon News
2024-03-12 | 05:41
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Abou Faour to LBCI: Presidential election requires embracing the concept of a third candidate
MP Wael Abou Faour revealed that it is not yet time for a political settlement, and any current debate about the formalities of dialogue is meaningless. The real disagreement is "whether there will be a basket of names that excludes names that are not considered reconcilable."
He added, "I do not understand why we are opening fire and clashing with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, as he is the key to any settlement, as the necessary extension of the army commander would not have happened without Berri."
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he announced that the Quintet Committee agrees with the initiative of the National Moderation Bloc, and there will be no presidential election without reaching the idea of the third option.
He said, "When the invitation to elect a president is made, it will only be based on prior agreement."
He added, "The first gains achieved by the National Moderation Bloc's initiative are agreeing to the idea of sitting at the table. The basic concept was to have a dialogue and exclude all names that do not have the approval of both parties, and the initiative has not ended."
Responding to a question, he said the army commander is a trusted local and international figure. New countries are preparing to assist the Lebanese army, and there is confidence in this institution and its leader. It is also known that he has local opponents, but he remains the most discussed.
Regarding Gaza, Abou Faour stressed the necessity of having an indirect negotiation window with Israel, believing that the duo of Berri and Najib Mikati can manage a mechanism of indirect negotiation that achieves the national interest.
He pointed out that the Lebanese government adopted its negotiating position based on the truce agreement, which met the needs of both parties. The truce meets Lebanese needs, while Resolution 1701 raises procedures.
In addition, he announced that Mikati formed his negotiating team, and US envoy Amos Hochstein's whole initiative was built on the idea of a truce in Gaza, especially since the US used the term "our of discussion" to describe the truce because he is trying to secure both Lebanese and Israeli interests.
He also noted that war is not a picnic for Israel, and Lebanon is not a country to be trifled with, but that does not obscure the approach condescendingly.
Moreover, Abou Faour revealed that "separating the Lebanese issue from Gaza is a noble idea but not realistic unfortunately until now, and he does not see maturity for a presidential settlement soon locally and internationally, as regional war could lead to Biden losing the next US presidential elections, but despite that, Hezbollah and Iran do not want war."
Answering a question about the visit to Saudi Arabia, he said: "Visits to Saudi Arabia are consultative regarding the situation in Lebanon and nothing more, and the Kingdom is keen on Lebanon."
Lebanon News
Wael Abou Faour
President
Election
National Moderation Bloc
Lebanon
Nabih Berri
Gaza
War
Quintet Committee
Najib Mikati
Next
Hezbollah fires more than 100 rockets into Israel
Empowering women, strengthening security: US embassy inaugurates first female barracks in northern Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-07
Quintet Committee Ambassadors stress urgency of presidential election in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-07
Quintet Committee Ambassadors stress urgency of presidential election in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-07
LBCI's sources: Quintet Committee ambassadors to meet at the Qatari embassy today to continue efforts regarding presidential elections in parallel with working on the truce in Gaza
Lebanon News
2024-03-07
LBCI's sources: Quintet Committee ambassadors to meet at the Qatari embassy today to continue efforts regarding presidential elections in parallel with working on the truce in Gaza
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-25
War in Gaza and Lebanon: Fluctuating south, diplomacy, and challenges in presidential formula
Press Highlights
2024-02-25
War in Gaza and Lebanon: Fluctuating south, diplomacy, and challenges in presidential formula
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:57
Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude
Lebanon News
07:57
Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude
0
Lebanon News
07:50
Joint efforts for resolution: Mikati and Cypriot FM discuss migration crisis and regional stability
Lebanon News
07:50
Joint efforts for resolution: Mikati and Cypriot FM discuss migration crisis and regional stability
0
Lebanon News
07:09
Israel conducts raid on Nabi Chit in Baalbek
Lebanon News
07:09
Israel conducts raid on Nabi Chit in Baalbek
0
Variety and Tech
06:42
Savoring success: Lebanese shawarma ranks third in TasteAtlas' top 'Best Sandwiches in the World'
Variety and Tech
06:42
Savoring success: Lebanese shawarma ranks third in TasteAtlas' top 'Best Sandwiches in the World'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:53
Tensions mount: Lebanon's struggle amidst regional unrest
Press Highlights
01:53
Tensions mount: Lebanon's struggle amidst regional unrest
0
Middle East News
2024-01-15
24,100 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
Middle East News
2024-01-15
24,100 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
0
Lebanon News
07:09
Israel conducts raid on Nabi Chit in Baalbek
Lebanon News
07:09
Israel conducts raid on Nabi Chit in Baalbek
0
Lebanon News
05:48
Hezbollah fires more than 100 rockets into Israel
Lebanon News
05:48
Hezbollah fires more than 100 rockets into Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:40
Breaking: Explosion heard at southern entrance of Baalbek
Lebanon News
16:40
Breaking: Explosion heard at southern entrance of Baalbek
2
Lebanon News
18:10
One killed, several injured due to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Reuters sources
Lebanon News
18:10
One killed, several injured due to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Reuters sources
3
Lebanon News
17:14
Several people reported injured in the Baalbek strike
Lebanon News
17:14
Several people reported injured in the Baalbek strike
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius
5
Lebanon News
14:34
Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations
Lebanon News
14:34
Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations
6
Lebanon News
16:58
Preliminary details: Four airstrikes hit Duris, Shmustar, and Taraya
Lebanon News
16:58
Preliminary details: Four airstrikes hit Duris, Shmustar, and Taraya
7
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns
8
Lebanon News
02:56
Tragedy strikes Baalbek: Israeli airstrikes leave one dead, many wounded
Lebanon News
02:56
Tragedy strikes Baalbek: Israeli airstrikes leave one dead, many wounded
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More