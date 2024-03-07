LBCI's sources: Quintet Committee ambassadors to meet at the Qatari embassy today to continue efforts regarding presidential elections in parallel with working on the truce in Gaza

2024-03-07 | 04:14
0min
LBCI's sources: Quintet Committee ambassadors to meet at the Qatari embassy today to continue efforts regarding presidential elections in parallel with working on the truce in Gaza

According to LBCI's sources, the Quintet Committee ambassadors will meet on Thursday at the Qatari embassy to continue their efforts regarding the presidential elections and reach a truce in Gaza.

