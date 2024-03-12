News
Israel conducts raid on Nabi Chit in Baalbek
2024-03-12
In another escalation of tensions, Israel conducted on Tuesday a raid on the Nabi chit area located in Baalbek.
This follows previous attacks that occurred earlier on Tuesday in the Sefri area in Baalbek, further intensifying the already strained situation in the region.
