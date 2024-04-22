US military bases: Examining America's military footprint in Syria

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-22 | 12:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US military bases: Examining America&#39;s military footprint in Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
US military bases: Examining America's military footprint in Syria

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

After nearly three months of relative calm, American military bases in Syria have once again become targets, with the US-held Kharab al-Jir base in the northeastern province of Al-Hasakah being struck by rockets.

This base is one of many American bases across Syria. So, how are they distributed?

In Al-Hasakah, the American presence is prominently tied to oil.

The first American points in Syria were at the Rmeilan Base, located southeast of the oil-rich city of Rmelan in the northeastern Al-Hasakah countryside.

Then there is the Tel Baidar Base, west of Al-Hasakah city, integrated with the Lifestone and Qasrak bases, to carry out missions in rural Al-Hasakah.

Moving to the Deir ez-Zor countryside, the Al-Omar Oil Field Base is the largest American base in the country, equipped with airstrips for drones and helicopters and housing combat helicopters.

The attack on Kharab al-Jir base caused no casualties, but a strike on the Tower 22 base on January 28, 2024, near the Syrian-Jordanian-Iraqi border, resulted in the deaths of 3 American soldiers and injuries to 25 others.

Tower 22, along with the US-held Al-Tanf Base in Syrian territories, makes up what is known as Area 55. What is this Area?

Area 55 encompasses Tower 22 with hundreds of US soldiers and the nearby Al-Tanf Base, located on the highway connecting Damascus to Tehran via Baghdad.

Surrounding Tower 22 and Al-Tanf is a demilitarized area spanning 55 square kilometers, established under a US-Russian agreement in 2016.

The missions of these bases include combating ISIS, countering Iran-backed groups in the region, training opposition armed groups, and more.

All of these bases are considered by Damascus as an occupation of its territory, as reiterated by President Bashar al-Assad.

Assad revealed ongoing Syrian-American contacts but did not specify the nature of these meetings.

Did they only discuss the American military presence in Syria, or did they address unresolved issues between the two countries, notably the case of American journalist Austin Tice, who was abducted in Syria in 2012?

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

US

Military

Bases

America

Footprint

Syria

LBCI Next
Shadowy strikes: Unclaimed attacks add complexity to Iran-Israel confrontation
Israeli Cabinet Discusses Prisoner Exchange Amidst Intelligence Concerns
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:03

Rockets fired from Iraq towards US military base in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-03

Syria condemns US attack, citing civilian and military casualties

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-29

Two dead in suspected Israeli attack on Iranian military advisory site in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-21

Israeli Army unaware of any US sanctions on Netzah Yehuda military unit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Beyond borders: How the northern front became Israel's greatest 'dilemma'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:34

Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Iraqi-Turkish relations: Key topics in Erdogan's meeting with Al Sudani

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Shadowy strikes: Unclaimed attacks add complexity to Iran-Israel confrontation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-03

Resistance as 'last stand': MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-11

Syrian and Egyptian Presidents Discuss Gaza and Unity on the Sidelines of the Arab-Islamic Summit

LBCI
World News
2024-02-10

Russia's defense minister says military drone production ramping up

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07

FM Cameron: UK support for Israel 'is not unconditional'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More