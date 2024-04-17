News
Israeli air force states fighter jets hit Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's Baalbek
Lebanon News
2024-04-17 | 15:02
Israeli air force states fighter jets hit Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's Baalbek
Israel's Air Force said on Wednesday its fighter jets struck Hezbollah infrastructure north of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon amid concerns that increased exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah could fuel further escalation.
"Earlier this evening, fighter jets struck significant Hezbollah [...] infrastructure used by the [...] organization's aerial defense system in northern Baalbek," the statement said.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Hezbollah
Baalbek
