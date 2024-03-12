Joint efforts for resolution: Mikati and Cypriot FM discuss migration crisis and regional stability

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received the Cypriot Foreign Minister, Constantinos Kombos, on Tuesday morning at the Grand Serail in the presence of the Ambassador of Cyprus to Lebanon and the Ambassador of Lebanon to Cyprus, as well as the advisors to the Prime Minister, Ambassador Boutros Assaker and Ziad Mikati.



During the meeting, the Cypriot Minister emphasized the existing and future cooperation between Lebanon and Cyprus.



He also expressed the wish to intensify joint efforts to resolve the crisis of illegal migration of Syrian refugees to Europe through Cyprus, starting from the Lebanese coasts.



He presented Cyprus' efforts to secure aid to Gaza through the maritime humanitarian corridor and expressed the hope that the Eastern Mediterranean region would soon enjoy security and stability.



For his part, Mikati affirmed that there are several sectors in which Lebanon and Cyprus can cooperate commercially, economically, and in the tourism and energy fields.



He said, "We look forward to close cooperation between the two countries in the field of development, and it is important for Lebanon that Cyprus be supportive within the European Union to seek support and relief for Syrian refugees in their country."



Mikati also received the Special Coordinator of the United Nations in Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, who briefed him on the periodic update to the Security Council regarding Resolution 1701 and informed him that she is preparing to leave for New York to discuss this issue.