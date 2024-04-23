Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes killed two Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon, the military said on Tuesday, as air raid sirens sounded in northern Israel.



Hezbollah on Tuesday confirmed the death of one of its fighters, Hussein Azkoul, but provided no further details.



Two security sources close to Hezbollah said Azkoul was an engineer in Hezbollah's aerial defense units and that he had been active in Hezbollah's field operations. The sources said Israel had been attacking Hezbollah fighters by closely monitoring their homes via surveillance drones.



The Israeli military said Azkoul's death could significantly impact Hezbollah's aerial unit, though Hezbollah has previously played down such statements.



A separate Israeli strike overnight Monday to Tuesday killed a fighter in Hezbollah's elite unit, Radwan Forces, the military said, though Hezbollah has not confirmed his death.



Air raid sirens sounded in northern Israel on Tuesday, soon after the announcements, and the military said it intercepted a "suspicious aerial target."



On Monday, more than 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel. On Sunday, Hezbollah said it downed an Israeli drone that was on a combat mission in southern Lebanon.



Reuters