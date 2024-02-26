Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-26 | 12:33
High views
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
Report by Lara el Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

For the first time since the July War, Baalbek enters the scope of Israeli targeting. Additionally, this marks the first time Israeli aggression has reached this depth since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood.

On Monday morning, Israeli aircraft targeted two sites in Tal Safiya and Aadous near the city of Baalbek.

The first strike targeted a two-story building in the middle of the plain, near a greenhouse. In the second, which was inaccessible, the strike hit a hangar. The toll was two martyrs from Hezbollah and four wounded.

While residents of the town claim that the targeted sites were civilian, the Israeli army affirmed targeting facilities used by Hezbollah's air defense unit in response to the launch of surface-to-air missiles toward a drone of the "Zik" type.

It is evident that the strike on the drone was painful for Israel, given its capabilities. It is a large aircraft capable of day and thermal imaging up to 4.5 kilometers, with laser targeting both stationary and moving targets. 

It also supports ground forces with firepower and can carry four missiles.

It is worth noting that this is the third drone of the "Hermes 450" type that Hezbollah announces it has downed.

Therefore, the Israeli response came within a clear framework: targeting aircraft will be met with targeting the same logistical system, as confirmed by the Alma Research & Education Center.

As for Hezbollah's response to the strike in Baalbek, informed sources confirm that it will be left to the field. However, it is confirmed that any escalation will be met with a corresponding escalation, and hitting the drone is within the framework of targeting a larger informational threat to Lebanon.

At this time, the party will engage in the battle with firm determination and wisdom, learning from the balance of power.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Baalbek

Attack

Israel

Hezbollah

July War

Drone

Hermes 450

