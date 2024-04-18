Poland arrests suspect linked to Russians in plot to assassinate Zelenskyy

2024-04-18 | 13:03
Poland arrests suspect linked to Russians in plot to assassinate Zelenskyy
Poland arrests suspect linked to Russians in plot to assassinate Zelenskyy

Poland has arrested a man suspected of communicating with Russian intelligence agencies and assisting them in preparing a possible assassination attempt on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to statements from the prosecutors' offices in both Kyiv and Warsaw.

The detained Polish individual, identified as Pawel K., was allegedly involved in "collecting information and providing it to the military intelligence agencies of the Russian Federation (...) especially assisting Russian special services in planning a potential assassination attempt on the head of a foreign state, namely Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," as reported by the Polish Prosecutor General's Office.

