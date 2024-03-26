Israeli airstrike on Baalbek’s western outskirts

2024-03-26 | 12:35
Israeli airstrike on Baalbek’s western outskirts
Israeli airstrike on Baalbek’s western outskirts

In the latest developments on Tuesday, the Israeli military carried out its third airstrike, targeting an area west of Baalbek.

Lebanon News

Israel

Airstrike

Lebanon

Baalbek

From the inside: Hezbollah's take on southern Lebanon's renewed tensions
Strike claims two lives in Mays al-Jabal, NNA reports
