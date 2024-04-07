Paramilitary attack on Sudanese village kills 20

Rapid Support Forces killed at least 20 people in an attack on the village of Um Aledam in Al Jazirah state south of the capital Khartoum, according to a local resistance committee on Sunday.



The resistance committees in Al-Hasaheisa explained in a statement, "The Rapid Support Forces militia attacked the village of Um Aledam," which is located 150 kilometers south of the capital, on Saturday.



The statement added, "This unequal confrontation resulted in convoys of casualties exceeding 200 wounded with varying injuries (...) and more than 20 martyrs whom we could not all account for."



A medical source at Al Managil Hospital, where the wounded were transferred, confirmed the arrival of "200 wounded, some of them in critical condition. There is a shortage of blood, and the staff is insufficient."



AFP