Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
23
o
Israeli drone attack strikes UN patrol in Wadi Qatmoun
Lebanon News
2024-03-30 | 05:14
Israeli drone attack strikes UN patrol in Wadi Qatmoun
An Israeli drone targeted on Saturday morning a patrol of international observers in the United Nations in Wadi Qatmoun.
Inside the patrol were three officers, along with a Lebanese translator.
Injuries among the officers were reported.
Lebanon News
Israel
UNIFIL
Lebanon
Wadi Qatmoun
Drone
Attack
Israeli military spokesman denies targeting UNIFIL vehicle
Protecting Lebanon's identity: Patriarch al-Rahi advocates for neutrality amid foreign pressures
0
World News
08:59
Massive fire breaks out in Indonesian ammunition storage facility
World News
08:59
Massive fire breaks out in Indonesian ammunition storage facility
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:24
Five killed in Gaza aid delivery chaos
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:24
Five killed in Gaza aid delivery chaos
0
Lebanon News
08:11
Mikati condemns the 'targeting' of UNIFIL in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:11
Mikati condemns the 'targeting' of UNIFIL in southern Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:11
Palestinian teen shot dead during Israeli West Bank raid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:11
Palestinian teen shot dead during Israeli West Bank raid
