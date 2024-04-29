Blinken, Saudi crown prince examine achieving peace, security in Gaza

2024-04-29 | 14:27
Blinken, Saudi crown prince examine achieving peace, security in Gaza
Blinken, Saudi crown prince examine achieving peace, security in Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday in Riyadh, where they discussed the urgent need to reduce tensions in the region, the US Department of State said in a statement.

Blinken also underscored the need for sustaining an increase in humanitarian assistance to Gaza, reaching an immediate ceasefire that secures the release of hostages and preventing the possible further spread of the conflict, the State Department said.

Blinken is in Saudi Arabia as part of a broader trip to the Middle East aimed at discussing with Arab partners post-war Gaza and to press Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take steps US President Joe Biden demanded this month to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Reuters
 

