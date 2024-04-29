El-Sisi, Biden affirm the danger of a military escalation in Rafah

World News
2024-04-29 | 15:35
High views
LBCI
LBCI
El-Sisi, Biden affirm the danger of a military escalation in Rafah
2min
El-Sisi, Biden affirm the danger of a military escalation in Rafah

The Egyptian Presidency said that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call today, Monday, from his American counterpart Joe Biden, during which they discussed the latest developments regarding the ongoing negotiations to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and the risks of a military escalation in Rafah.

The presidency added in a statement, "The call addressed the latest developments in the ongoing negotiations and Egyptian efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, halt firing, and exchange hostages."

It also mentioned that during the phone call, "emphasis was placed on the danger of military escalation in the Palestinian city of Rafah, due to its potential catastrophic dimensions to the worsening humanitarian crisis in the sector, as well as its impact on the security and stability of the region."

The statement stated, "President El-Sisi emphasized the necessity of full and sufficient access to humanitarian aid, highlighting Egypt's intensive efforts in this regard. The two presidents also emphasized the importance of preventing the expansion of the conflict, and reiterated the importance of the two-state solution as a means to achieve security, peace, and stability in the region."

Reuters
 

