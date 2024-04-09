Unraveling the puzzle: Investigating the kidnapping and murder of Pascal Sleiman

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-09 | 12:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Unraveling the puzzle: Investigating the kidnapping and murder of Pascal Sleiman
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Unraveling the puzzle: Investigating the kidnapping and murder of Pascal Sleiman

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

Is there a hidden link or a missing piece in the case of the kidnapping and murder of Pascal Sleiman, the coordinator of the Lebanese Forces in Jbeil and an IT official at Bank BLOM?
 
Many questions arise regarding what prompted a car theft gang to kidnap, murder, and transport Pascal's body to Syria if their goal was solely to steal his car?
Amidst these inquiries, intersecting security sources provide a narrative, stating:
 
The perpetrators of the operation are four Syrians belonging to a car theft gang, led by Bilal D, known for previous thefts spanning from Mount Lebanon to Tripoli. On Sunday, they attempted to intercept two other cars unsuccessfully before targeting Pascal's vehicle.
 
When they stopped Pascal's car, they attacked him. When he resisted, they struck him on the head, causing him to faint. They then placed him in the trunk of his car, where three kidnappers boarded, while the fourth remained in the vehicle used in the operation.
 
The kidnappers headed to Qalamoun, where Mohamed K stayed in a hotel, while the other three crossed the border in Pascal's car towards Haouik, but it appeared to them that Pascal passes away, and his body was dumped there.
 
The kidnappers failed to sell Pascal's car after the gangs knew about the killing, and some of them cooperated with Lebanese Army Intelligence to disclose the kidnappers' identities and their locations.
 
This collaboration, coupled with the discovery of Pascal's phone and the testimony of a citizen who promptly reported the operation, enabled Army Intelligence to apprehend Mohamed K at a hotel in Qalamoun. They also seized the stolen car used in the operation, which was also recovered, along with the three kidnappers from Syria, all holding forged Lebanese IDs.
 
Security sources confirm that all those involved in Pascal's theft, kidnapping, and murder have been apprehended. They emphasize that such gangs steal cars and transport them to the border to sell them to mostly Lebanese-led gangs or smuggle them into Syria.
 
Pascal's car, used by the kidnappers to enter Syria with his body, was retrieved by the Lebanese Army Intelligence Directorate on Tuesday and is undergoing forensic examination. Investigations continue to uncover any additional leads.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese Forces

Pascal Sleiman

Kidnapping

LBCI Next
Unrest in Lebanon: Reactions to Pascal Sleiman's murder
Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Unrest in Lebanon: Reactions to Pascal Sleiman's murder

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Tackling root causes: Lebanese Forces advocate for transparency in Pascal Sleiman's assassination investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:24

Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Lebanese Forces party describes Pascal Sleiman's death a 'political crime'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Oman's mediation: Iranian message to the US

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Israel's low expectations: Prisoner deal negotiations as Iranian retaliation looms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Shining light on gold: Understanding the surge in gold market

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

Unraveling the puzzle: Investigating the kidnapping and murder of Pascal Sleiman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-08

Blinken supports an "in-depth investigation" into the killing of a journalist and the injury of others in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-06

Geagea: Holding axis of resistance responsible for Lebanon's Presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:41

MP Nadim Gemayel accuses Nasrallah of historical distortion

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:24

Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

LBCI sources unveil new details about Pascal Sleiman's murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Kataeb Party leader offers condolences to Samir Geagea for Pascal Sleiman's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Lebanese Forces party describes Pascal Sleiman's death a 'political crime'

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:41

MP Nadim Gemayel accuses Nasrallah of historical distortion

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

LRC, Syrian Red Crescent, and Lebanese Army converge in Homs to receive Pascal Sleiman's body

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Minister Mawlawi calls for restricting Syrian presence in Lebanon amid security concerns

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More