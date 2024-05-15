Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source

Two people were killed on Tuesday evening in a strike by an Israeli drone on a car in southern Lebanon, according to the official Lebanese National News Agency, while a source close to Hezbollah reported that one of the dead was a field commander of the party.



The agency stated, "The enemy drone strike that targeted a car on the Tyre-Al Housh main road resulted in two martyrs, while ambulances headed towards the targeted area."



A source close to Hezbollah told AFP that one of the dead in the Israeli strike was a field commander of the party.



Later, Hezbollah mourned Hussein Ibrahim Makki (55 years old) in a statement.



Hezbollah did not specify the role or rank Makki held within its work.



Additionally, it did not explicitly state that Makki was killed in the strike that targeted the car on Tuesday night, but several Lebanese and Arab media outlets confirmed that the deceased was a prominent leader in the party and that he died in that strike.



Numerous social media accounts posted a picture of Makki with Iranian military leader Major General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, who was killed in a strike attributed to Israel that destroyed the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1st.



AFP