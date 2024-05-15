US State Department moves $1 bln weapons aid for Israel to congressional review

The US State Department has moved a $1 billion package of weapons aid for Israel into the congressional review process, two US officials said on Tuesday.



The latest weapons package includes tank rounds, mortars, and armored tactical vehicles, one of the officials told Reuters.



White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday that the US would continue to provide the military assistance provided in a $26 billion supplemental funding bill passed last month, but the White House paused the bombs because "we do not believe they should be dropped in densely populated cities."



The chairmen and ranking members of the Senate Foreign Relations and the House Foreign Affairs committees review major foreign weapons deals.



Reuters