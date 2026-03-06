On Friday, March 6, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline rose by LBP 90,000, while diesel surged by LBP 240,000. The prices are now as follows:



* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,914,000

* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,957,000

* Diesel: LBP 1,651,000

* Gas canister: LBP 1,417,000