News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
Lebanon Economy
06-03-2026 | 02:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
On Friday, March 6, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline rose by LBP 90,000, while diesel surged by LBP 240,000. The prices are now as follows:
* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,914,000
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,957,000
* Diesel: LBP 1,651,000
* Gas canister: LBP 1,417,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
prices
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-16
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-16
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-03
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-03
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-24
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-24
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-20
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-20
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-03-03
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
Lebanon Economy
2026-03-03
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-27
Yassine Jaber: Finance Ministry is working to increase state revenues by pursuing unregistered tax evaders
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-27
Yassine Jaber: Finance Ministry is working to increase state revenues by pursuing unregistered tax evaders
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-26
Gasoline tax approved, but questions remain over funding public wage increases
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-26
Gasoline tax approved, but questions remain over funding public wage increases
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-24
Debate grows: Lebanon banking plan may leave 550,000 depositors without full repayment
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-24
Debate grows: Lebanon banking plan may leave 550,000 depositors without full repayment
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
13:11
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Bekaa villages
Lebanon News
13:11
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Bekaa villages
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-03
Lebanese Army detains 12 Hezbollah fighters at checkpoint: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2026-03-03
Lebanese Army detains 12 Hezbollah fighters at checkpoint: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:47
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
16:47
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:47
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
16:47
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
2
Lebanon News
07:43
Israeli army issues immediate evacuation warning for Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
07:43
Israeli army issues immediate evacuation warning for Beirut's southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
14:52
US message to Lebanon: Assert state sovereignty and address armed groups — details
Lebanon News
14:52
US message to Lebanon: Assert state sovereignty and address armed groups — details
4
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
5
Middle East News
10:15
Israel far-right minister warns Beirut suburb faces devastation like Gaza
Middle East News
10:15
Israel far-right minister warns Beirut suburb faces devastation like Gaza
6
Lebanon News
08:21
Lebanese government bans all activity by Iran Guards in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:21
Lebanese government bans all activity by Iran Guards in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
01:22
Israeli army claims it carried out overnight strikes on headquarters and ten high-rise buildings housing Hezbollah military infrastructure
Lebanon News
01:22
Israeli army claims it carried out overnight strikes on headquarters and ten high-rise buildings housing Hezbollah military infrastructure
8
Lebanon News
16:07
Lebanon says 123 killed, 683 wounded in Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
16:07
Lebanon says 123 killed, 683 wounded in Israeli strikes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More