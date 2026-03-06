Lebanon's fuel prices rise

Lebanon Economy
06-03-2026 | 02:28
Lebanon&#39;s fuel prices rise
0min
Lebanon's fuel prices rise

On Friday, March 6, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline rose by LBP 90,000, while diesel surged by LBP 240,000. The prices are now as follows:

* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,914,000
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,957,000
* Diesel: LBP 1,651,000
* Gas canister: LBP 1,417,000

