LBCI sources: Intelligence Directorate detains 14 suspects following attack on US Embassy

2024-06-05 | 14:28
LBCI sources: Intelligence Directorate detains 14 suspects following attack on US Embassy
LBCI sources: Intelligence Directorate detains 14 suspects following attack on US Embassy

According to LBCI sources, a total of 14 individuals have been arrested by the Intelligence Directorate in connection with the recent attack on the US embassy in Awkar. 

The arrests were made in Souairi and Majdal Anjar areas.

