Israel says arrested former military prosecutor after leaked abuse video

Israeli police arrested former military prosecutor Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, the internal security minister said Monday, after a scandal sparked by a leaked video appearing to show soldiers abusing a Palestinian detainee.



Tomer-Yerushalmi disappeared for several hours on Sunday after she announced her resignation, with speculation swirling in the press of a possible suicide attempt.



"It was agreed that in light of last night's events, the prison service would act with extra vigilance to ensure the detainee's safety in the detention centre where she has been placed in custody," Itamar Ben Gvir said on Telegram.



AFP