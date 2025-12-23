Lebanon’s central bank governor says financial gap bill rests on solid economic foundations: Sources

Lebanon Economy
23-12-2025 | 04:57
High views
Lebanon’s central bank governor says financial gap bill rests on solid economic foundations: Sources
Lebanon’s central bank governor says financial gap bill rests on solid economic foundations: Sources

Sources told LBCI that Lebanon’s central bank governor told a cabinet session that the bank played a role in preparing the financial gap bill. He said the legislation is based on strong and sound economic principles and includes a significant degree of fairness.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Central Bank

Financial Gap Bill

Cabinet

