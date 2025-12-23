News
Lebanon’s central bank governor says financial gap bill rests on solid economic foundations: Sources
Lebanon Economy
23-12-2025 | 04:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon’s central bank governor says financial gap bill rests on solid economic foundations: Sources
Sources told LBCI that Lebanon’s central bank governor told a cabinet session that the bank played a role in preparing the financial gap bill. He said the legislation is based on strong and sound economic principles and includes a significant degree of fairness.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Central Bank
Financial Gap Bill
Cabinet
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Previous
