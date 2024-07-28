Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities

2024-07-28 | 08:40
Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities
0min
Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities

Diplomatic sources in Washington and Beirut told LBCI that an Israeli strike on Lebanon is certain. 

Efforts are being made to keep it limited in scale and location, avoiding major cities and densely populated areas, including Beirut. 

This approach aims to prevent Hezbollah from launching a significant retaliatory response.

