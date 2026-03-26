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Israel defense minister says Iran Guards navy commander killed in strike
Middle East News
26-03-2026 | 06:27
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Israel defense minister says Iran Guards navy commander killed in strike
Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Thursday that an Israeli airstrike had killed Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' navy.
"Last night, in a precise and lethal operation, the Israeli military eliminated the commander of the Revolutionary Guards' navy, Tangsiri, along with senior officers of the naval command," Katz said in a video statement.
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