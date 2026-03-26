Israel defense minister says Iran Guards navy commander killed in strike

Middle East News
26-03-2026 | 06:27
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Israel defense minister says Iran Guards navy commander killed in strike
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Israel defense minister says Iran Guards navy commander killed in strike

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Thursday that an Israeli airstrike had killed Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' navy.

"Last night, in a precise and lethal operation, the Israeli military eliminated the commander of the Revolutionary Guards' navy, Tangsiri, along with senior officers of the naval command," Katz said in a video statement.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Defense

Minister

Israel Katz

Iran

Guards

Navy

Commander

Killed

Strike

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