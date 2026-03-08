News
Military court postpones ruling for three Hezbollah members accused of carrying weapons
Lebanon News
08-03-2026 | 07:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Military court postpones ruling for three Hezbollah members accused of carrying weapons
The Permanent Military Court, headed by Brig. Gen. Wassim Fayad has postponed the ruling in the case of three Hezbollah members accused of possessing weapons and explosives, according to information obtained by LBCI.
The verdict, initially scheduled for Friday, has been moved to Monday due to the lack of a majority vote during deliberations. The court requires two out of three votes to issue a decision.
Sources told LBCI that the trial session on Friday was brief. When the defendants were asked why they were carrying weapons and explosives, they reportedly responded, “We are in Hezbollah.”
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Military
Court
