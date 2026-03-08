Military court postpones ruling for three Hezbollah members accused of carrying weapons

The Permanent Military Court, headed by Brig. Gen. Wassim Fayad has postponed the ruling in the case of three Hezbollah members accused of possessing weapons and explosives, according to information obtained by LBCI.



The verdict, initially scheduled for Friday, has been moved to Monday due to the lack of a majority vote during deliberations. The court requires two out of three votes to issue a decision.



Sources told LBCI that the trial session on Friday was brief. When the defendants were asked why they were carrying weapons and explosives, they reportedly responded, “We are in Hezbollah.”