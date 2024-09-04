Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after missile barrage

2024-09-04 | 07:10
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after missile barrage
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after missile barrage

Israeli strikes hit targets of Hezbollah in Lebanon on Wednesday after dozens of missiles were fired into northern Israel, starting fires but causing no significant damage, the military said.

The military said around 65 projectiles were fired from Lebanon, some of which were intercepted by Israel's aerial defense systems and some of which fell into open areas.

Emergency services were dealing with fires caused by falling projectiles, it said. There were no reports of casualties.

Reuters

