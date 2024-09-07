Lebanese army investigates drone crash in Ain Ebel

Lebanon News
2024-09-07 | 06:21
High views
0min
Lebanese army investigates drone crash in Ain Ebel

On Saturday, a drone crashed in the Ain Ebel area, prompting the Lebanese army's engineering team to conduct an inspection.

No additional details are available at this moment.
 

