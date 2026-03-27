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Hezbollah says it intercepted fighter jet over Beirut with missile
Lebanon News
27-03-2026 | 12:47
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Hezbollah says it intercepted fighter jet over Beirut with missile
Hezbollah said on Friday it intercepted a fighter jet over Beirut with a surface-to-air missile.
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