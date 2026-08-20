Western diplomatic source to LBCI: Hezbollah sought to withdraw from Ali al-Taher, later denied offer to hand over area

Lebanon News
20-08-2026 | 06:12
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Western diplomatic source to LBCI: Hezbollah sought to withdraw from Ali al-Taher, later denied offer to hand over area
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Western diplomatic source to LBCI: Hezbollah sought to withdraw from Ali al-Taher, later denied offer to hand over area

A Western diplomatic source familiar with the situation told LBCI that Hezbollah offered earlier this week to hand over control of the Ali al-Taher area to the Lebanese Army.

The source said the proposal came as Hezbollah’s ability to maintain control of the area had weakened and the group was seeking to withdraw its personnel and equipment from the site.

According to the source, Israel rejected the proposal. Hezbollah later denied through several of its MPs that it had made such an offer, maintaining that its personnel would remain in the area.

The Western source said the reported shift is significant given that, about two months ago, the Lebanese Army had proposed taking control of Ali al-Taher, but Hezbollah rejected the move. At the time, the source said, Hezbollah even threatened to target any force that entered the area.

However, two local sources told LBCI that they denied the Western source’s account.

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