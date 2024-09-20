UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon call for immediate de-escalation

Lebanon News
2024-09-20 | 03:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon call for immediate de-escalation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon call for immediate de-escalation

The U.N. peacekeeping force in south Lebanon urged de-escalation on Friday after a significant increase in hostilities along the Lebanese-Israeli border, where Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire for almost a year.

The UNIFIL force has observed "a heavy intensification of hostilities across the Blue Line and throughout its area of operations," spokesperson Andrea Tenenti told Reuters.

"We are concerned about the increased escalation across the Blue Line and urge all parties to immediately de-escalate," he said.

The Blue Line refers to the frontier between Lebanon and Israel.

Late Thursday, Israeli warplanes carried out their most intense strikes on southern Lebanon since the conflict began.

The strikes followed attacks earlier this week that destroyed thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah, killing at least 37 people and wounding thousands more.

Reuters

Lebanon News

United Nations

UNIFIL

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

Border

Blue Line

LBCI Next
Bulgaria's security agency says pagers used in Lebanon attack were not made in Bulgaria
Taiwan Minister denies pager components in Lebanon blasts came from Taiwan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:28

Israeli army claims GoPro captured Hezbollah fighters planting explosive device near border

LBCI
World News
13:03

U.S. defense secretary Austin delays Israel visit amid Lebanon-Israel border tensions: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail

LBCI
Middle East News
10:14

Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Israel planned pager device explosions for 15 years, US intelligence source says

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Bulgaria's security agency says pagers used in Lebanon attack were not made in Bulgaria

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:01

Taiwan Minister denies pager components in Lebanon blasts came from Taiwan

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:29

Macron urges peace and stability for Lebanon in video address on social media

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Sonic booms rattle Beirut as Nasrallah speaks; Israeli jets fly low over city (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-19

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib heads to New York for emergency Security Council session

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-19

Icom Japan says it cannot confirm the shipment of a wireless product linked to explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
03:48

Gold strikes fresh record high above $2,609

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Sonic booms rattle Beirut as Nasrallah speaks; Israeli jets fly low over city (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:27

Breaking: Israeli airstrikes target Western Bekaa and South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:14

Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:57

Explosives planted in devices before arrival in Lebanon, Lebanon's UN mission says, Reuters reports

LBCI
Middle East News
08:28

NYT says Hungary-based BAC Consulting was set up by Israeli spies, along with two other shell companies

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

France's Macron steps outside norms, contacts key Lebanese leaders: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
11:49

Iran tells Hezbollah chief Israel will face 'crushing response' after comms attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More