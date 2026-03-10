Mayor of Rmeish to LBCI: Israeli calls demand displaced residents leave town, or everyone will be forced out

The mayor of Rmeish told LBCI that several residents received Israeli calls demanding that displaced people who had sought refuge in the town from nearby villages, particularly Bint Jbeil, Hennit, and Aitaroun—numbering around 200—leave immediately.



Otherwise, everyone in Rmeish, including its approximately 6,000 current residents, would be forced to evacuate.



The mayor added that the municipality coordinated with the South Litani sector, the interior minister, and security authorities, agreeing to evacuate the displaced under military escort to Tyre.



The operation was set to begin on Tuesday at 3 p.m., with the displaced gathering in central Rmeish beforehand.



He noted that the displaced understood the town’s situation, as residents who refused to leave had previously hosted them in their homes without any compensation.