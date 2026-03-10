News
Israel expects campaign in Lebanon to outlast conflict with Iran, prepares prolonged offensive against Hezbollah: Sources to Financial Times
Lebanon News
10-03-2026 | 03:42
Israel expects campaign in Lebanon to outlast conflict with Iran, prepares prolonged offensive against Hezbollah: Sources to Financial Times
The Israeli army preparing for prolonged campaign against Hezbollah, aiming to weaken the group to prevent the constant evacuation of northern residents, according to sources cited by the Financial Times.
Israel now controls at least 12 forward positions along the Lebanese border, according to the Financial Times.
The sources said there are ongoing discussions within Israel about the possibility of deploying Israeli forces to the Bekaa Valley, although no final decision has yet been taken.
According to the sources, Israel also expects that its military campaign in Lebanon could last longer than the current conflict with Iran.
