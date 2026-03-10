News
France condemns 'irresponsible decision' by Hezbollah to join Iran attacks
Lebanon News
10-03-2026 | 11:26
France condemns 'irresponsible decision' by Hezbollah to join Iran attacks
The French Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in Lebanon and said it has requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to be held on Wednesday.
In a statement, the ministry condemned what it described as the "irresponsible decision" by Hezbollah to join Iranian attacks and called on the group to halt its operations.
France also urged the Israeli army to refrain from any ground intervention or large-scale military operation in Lebanon.
