Lebanon registers nearly 760,000 displaced by Israel war

Lebanon News
10-03-2026 | 13:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon registers nearly 760,000 displaced by Israel war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon registers nearly 760,000 displaced by Israel war

Lebanon's government said on Tuesday that nearly 760,000 people had been registered as displaced since the outbreak of the new war between Israel and Hezbollah.

In an updated figure, the government's disaster management unit said the total number of people who registered their names on a website affiliated with the social affairs ministry reached 759,300, including 122,600 people staying in government shelters.



AFP
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Displaced

Israel

War

LBCI Next
Iran says four of its diplomats were killed in weekend strike on Beirut hotel
France condemns 'irresponsible decision' by Hezbollah to join Iran attacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

Lebanon registers more than half a million displaced by Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-09

UNICEF: Nearly 700,000 displaced in Lebanon, including 200,000 children

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-04

PM Salam calls for solidarity with displaced, pledges efforts to end war and protect Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-27

From war-torn South Lebanon to care: Displaced villagers receive free hospital treatment

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Lebanon awaits Israel's response: Is a ceasefire plan on the table?

LBCI
Middle East News
13:21

Iran says four of its diplomats were killed in weekend strike on Beirut hotel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:26

France condemns 'irresponsible decision' by Hezbollah to join Iran attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli army calls on Arnoun, Yohmor, Zawtar El Charqiyeh, and Zawtar El Gharbiyeh residents to evacuate

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Israeli army says struck more than 70 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:42

Iran parliament speaker says 'we aren't seeking a ceasefire'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-07

Mystery surrounds Israeli raid in Lebanon's Nabi Chit as army searches for missing pilot Ron Arad

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Mayor of Rmeish to LBCI: Israeli calls demand displaced residents leave town, or everyone will be forced out

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Israel expects campaign in Lebanon to outlast conflict with Iran, prepares prolonged offensive against Hezbollah: Sources to Financial Times

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Mayor of Rmeish to LBCI: Israeli calls demand displaced residents leave town, or everyone will be forced out

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

Urgent Israeli warning for residents of southern suburbs of Beirut: Evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Beirut investigating judge issues arrest warrant for Ali Berro: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Lebanon awaits Israel's response: Is a ceasefire plan on the table?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Israel launches strikes on Beirut's suburbs following warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli army calls on Arnoun, Yohmor, Zawtar El Charqiyeh, and Zawtar El Gharbiyeh residents to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule for Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More