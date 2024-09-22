Hamas hails Hezbollah 'bravery' after strikes on Israel

Lebanon News
2024-09-22 | 10:20
High views
Hamas hails Hezbollah 'bravery' after strikes on Israel
0min
Hamas hails Hezbollah 'bravery' after strikes on Israel

Hamas on Sunday praised Hezbollah after the Lebanese group launched overnight rocket strikes at northern Israel amid escalating cross-border exchanges that have raised fears of an all-out war.

"Hamas saluted the resistance fighters in Lebanon for their resilience and bravery in facing the Zionist war machine and for their determination to continue fighting in support of the Palestinian people and their resistance in Gaza and the West Bank," the Palestinian militant group said in a statement.
 
AFP

