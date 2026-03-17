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Preliminary findings suggest Israeli tank strike targeted international base in Lebanon: Reuters
Lebanon News
17-03-2026 | 15:52
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Preliminary findings suggest Israeli tank strike targeted international base in Lebanon: Reuters
Preliminary findings from an internal United Nations investigation indicate that an Israeli tank strike targeted an international organization site in southern Lebanon on March 6, wounding Ghanaian peacekeepers, a Western military source said.
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, is deployed in southern Lebanon to monitor hostilities along the contact line with Israel, an area that has seen clashes between Israeli forces and fighters from the Iranian-backed Hezbollah.
The mission, whose mandate runs through the end of 2026, has been repeatedly targeted by attacks from both Israel and Hezbollah over the past two years. With Israel considering an expansion of its ground operation, risks could increase in the coming weeks.
Lebanon was drawn into the wider Middle East war after Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel, triggering a new Israeli offensive against the group.
Reuters
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