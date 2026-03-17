Israel conducts airstrike near Beirut airport

The Israeli military launched an airstrike near Beirut's airport, in the city's southern suburbs, on Tuesday, according to state media, after several raids hit the area earlier in the day.



"Israeli warplanes launched a raid, the third today on the southern suburbs, targeting the old airport road near the Ansar Stadium in the Borj el-Brajneh area," a short distance from Beirut International Airport, state media reported.



The Lebanese civil aviation authority, in a statement to state media, said the airport continued to operate normally and that the road leading to it remained passable.





AFP