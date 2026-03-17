US encourages Syria to assist in disarming Hezbollah, Damascus hesitant: Reuters

Five informed sources said that the United States has encouraged Syria to consider sending forces to eastern Lebanon to help disarm Hezbollah, but Damascus is hesitant to undertake such a mission for fear of being drawn into a broader Middle East war and inflaming sectarian tensions.



The proposal, presented to the U.S.-allied Syrian government, reflects escalating efforts to disarm the Iranian-backed Hezbollah, which fired on Israel in support of Iran on March 2, prompting an Israeli strike in Lebanon.



Two sources, both Syrian officials, and two other sources familiar with the discussions said the idea was first raised last year between American and Syrian officials. All sources spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.



Reuters