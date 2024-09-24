Hezbollah announces death of commander after strike on Beirut's southern suburbs

Lebanon News
2024-09-24 | 18:55
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Hezbollah announces death of commander after strike on Beirut's southern suburbs
Hezbollah announces death of commander after strike on Beirut's southern suburbs

Hezbollah announced the death of a commander hours after the Israeli army said it had killed him in a strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, which Lebanese authorities said left six people dead.

In a statement, the group announced the death of "Commander Ibrahim Mohammed Kobeissi."


AFP
 

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Death

Commander

Strike

Beirut

Suburbs

Israel continues series of attacks across South Lebanon
Health Minister Firad Abiad: Our responsibilities are far from over, we will remain on the frontlines
