NATO chief assures Trump Europe would help protect US if needed

World News
21-01-2026 | 05:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
NATO chief assures Trump Europe would help protect US if needed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
NATO chief assures Trump Europe would help protect US if needed

NATO chief Mark Rutte pushed back Wednesday against President Donald Trump's claims European allies would not help defend the United States if asked.

"He said last night in his presser that he was doubtful whether the Europeans would come to the rescue if Article Five will be triggered. I tell him, yes they will," Rutte said at the World Economic Forum.

"I have no doubt the U.S. will come to the rescue here, and we will come to the rescue of the U.S.," he added.

Reuters

World News

chief

assures

Trump

Europe

would

protect

needed

LBCI Next
World's biggest nuclear plant restarted: Japan power company
Norway will not participate in Trump's 'Board of Peace': PM's office
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-07

Trump says doubts 'NATO would be there for us' if needed

LBCI
World News
2026-01-19

Trump's threatened tariffs would hurt both US and Europe: German leader

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-11

Iran would target US military, shipping if attacked: Parliament Speaker

LBCI
World News
2025-12-02

NATO chief 'confident' US Ukraine efforts can eventually bring peace

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:32

Trump says Canada 'lives because of the United States'

LBCI
World News
09:23

Trump says won't use force to take Greenland

LBCI
World News
09:16

Trump demands 'immediate negotiations' to acquire Greenland

LBCI
World News
09:10

Trump says only 'great power' US can defend Greenland

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-19

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-11

Iran President to address economic situation, 'people's demands' in interview: State TV

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-15

Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-20

Israel strikes three areas across South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:31

Sources to LBCI: Lebanon insists on ceasefire mechanism as talks remain delayed

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Israeli army targets Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Middle East News
05:26

Egypt's Sisi accepts invite to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'

LBCI
World News
10:26

Chernobyl nuclear plant reconnected to Ukrainian power grid after Russian strikes: Director

LBCI
Middle East News
03:34

Netanyahu accepts Trump’s invitation to join Gaza “Board of Peace”

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More