NATO chief assures Trump Europe would help protect US if needed

NATO chief Mark Rutte pushed back Wednesday against President Donald Trump's claims European allies would not help defend the United States if asked.



"He said last night in his presser that he was doubtful whether the Europeans would come to the rescue if Article Five will be triggered. I tell him, yes they will," Rutte said at the World Economic Forum.



"I have no doubt the U.S. will come to the rescue here, and we will come to the rescue of the U.S.," he added.



Reuters