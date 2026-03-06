PM Salam: War and peace decisions must remain with the state

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam addressed Arab and foreign ambassadors accredited to Lebanon on Friday, warning of the severe consequences of the ongoing Israeli attacks and calling for coordinated diplomatic and humanitarian support.

The briefing was attended by Youssef Rajji, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, and Haneen Sayyed, Minister of Social Affairs.



Salam described Lebanon as facing “a dangerous and trying moment” and stressed that the country had been drawn into “a devastating war that we did not seek and did not choose.”



He emphasized that the Lebanese government’s priority is to halt the conflict and safeguard the lives of citizens.



“The present cycle of violence has proven catastrophic for Lebanon, and for all Lebanese irrespective of their community affiliation,” Salam said. “A significant part of our population is paying the heaviest price, but the whole of Lebanon is the victim.”



He condemned forced displacement in the southern suburbs of Beirut and southern Lebanon, warning of a looming humanitarian disaster. “Those who were forced to leave their homes are not, and should not be, held responsible for the suffering inflicted on them,” he said, calling for increased international solidarity to assist displaced citizens.



Salam reaffirmed the government’s stance on state sovereignty and the monopoly of arms, stating that decisions on war and peace “must rest exclusively within the legitimate institutions of the state.”



He reiterated Lebanon’s opposition to any military action by non-state actors, including Hezbollah.



The Prime Minister also called on the international community to demand an immediate cessation of Israeli military operations, protect Lebanon’s infrastructure, and provide humanitarian aid to affected populations.