Israeli army claims killing of senior Hezbollah intelligence official Hassan Khalil Yassin in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28 | 12:30
Israeli army claims killing of senior Hezbollah intelligence official Hassan Khalil Yassin in Beirut's southern suburbs
The Israeli army claimed that it had killed Hassan Khalil Yassin, a senior Hezbollah intelligence official, during the airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs Saturday.
Israel continues to strike high-profile figures within Hezbollah's leadership following the assassination of Hezbollah's leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
Lebanon News
Israel
Army
Killing
Hezbollah
Intelligence
Hassan Khalil Yassin
Beirut
Suburbs
