Israeli army claims killing of senior Hezbollah intelligence official Hassan Khalil Yassin in Beirut's southern suburbs

Lebanon News
2024-09-28 | 12:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army claims killing of senior Hezbollah intelligence official Hassan Khalil Yassin in Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army claims killing of senior Hezbollah intelligence official Hassan Khalil Yassin in Beirut's southern suburbs

The Israeli army claimed that it had killed Hassan Khalil Yassin, a senior Hezbollah intelligence official, during the airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs Saturday. 

Israel continues to strike high-profile figures within Hezbollah's leadership following the assassination of Hezbollah's leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Lebanon News

Israel

Army

Killing

Hezbollah

Intelligence

Hassan Khalil Yassin

Beirut

Suburbs

LBCI Next
Israeli army continues strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, aims to avoid ground invasion
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

Israeli army issues warning to Lebanese residents in Bekaa region, Beirut suburbs, and south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:42

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs as announced by its army

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:23

Israeli Army Calls for Evacuation of Neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:07

Netanyahu claims: 'We settled the score' with Nasrallah's death

LBCI
Middle East News
14:45

Israel admits to 2008 killing of Hezbollah's Imad Mughniyeh in Damascus: Channel 13 reports

LBCI
World News
14:18

France calls on Israel to stop Lebanon strikes: Foreign ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:09

Hassan Nasrallah: The successor who shaped Hezbollah's legacy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:19

Senior Iran Guards general killed in Israel Lebanon strike: State media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Lebanon's Berri engages with international players, affirms: Next 24 hours critical for Israeli-Lebanese de-escalation talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:23

Israeli army says to strike three south Beirut buildings 'in short while'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:50

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Hezbollah confirms death of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:23

Israeli Army Calls for Evacuation of Neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
20:13

Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Arab diplomatic source tells LBCI: Initiative from Qatar and Egypt aims to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:30

Israeli army claims killing of senior Hezbollah intelligence official Hassan Khalil Yassin in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:42

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs as announced by its army

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Israeli air force conducts two assassination operations in Beirut: Israeli Army Radio

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More