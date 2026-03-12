Israeli strike targets threatened building in Beirut’s Bachoura

Lebanon News
12-03-2026 | 11:27
High views
Israeli strike targets threatened building in Beirut's Bachoura
0min
Israeli strike targets threatened building in Beirut’s Bachoura

An Israeli airstrike hit the building previously identified as at risk in the Bachoura neighborhood of Beirut, local sources reported. 

Earlier, the Israeli army had issued an evacuation warning for the targeted building, urging residents and those in surrounding structures to leave immediately.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Bachoura

