Israeli airstrikes injure four, damage hospitals in Baalbek-Hermel region
Lebanon News
2024-10-12 | 16:47
Israeli airstrikes injure four, damage hospitals in Baalbek-Hermel region
The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry reported Saturday that an Israeli airstrike on the town of Tamnine, located in the Baalbek-Hermel region, left four people injured.
The airstrike also caused significant material damage to Tamnine Hospital.
Additional strikes in central Bekaa resulted in damage to two other hospitals, Riyaq Hospital and Tal Chiha Hospital, according to the ministry’s statement.
