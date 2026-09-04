US approves potential sale of Joint Direct Attack Munitions-Extend Range to Saudi Arabia for $5 billion

The U.S. State Department said on Friday it ‌had approved the potential sale of Joint Direct Attack Munitions-Extend Range to Saudi ⁠Arabia for an estimated $5 billion.



The principal contractor is Boeing, the state department said.



The State Department also said it had approved ‌a ⁠possible sale of AGT-1500 engines to Saudi Arabia for an estimated $750 ⁠million. The principal contractor for sale of the ⁠engines is Honeywell, the department ⁠said.



Reuters