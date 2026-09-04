US approves potential sale of Joint Direct Attack Munitions-Extend Range to Saudi Arabia for $5 billion

World News
04-09-2026 | 14:54
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US approves potential sale of Joint Direct Attack Munitions-Extend Range to Saudi Arabia for $5 billion
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US approves potential sale of Joint Direct Attack Munitions-Extend Range to Saudi Arabia for $5 billion

The U.S. State Department said on Friday it ‌had approved the potential sale of Joint Direct Attack Munitions-Extend Range to Saudi ⁠Arabia for an estimated $5 billion.

The principal contractor is Boeing, the state department said.

The State Department also said it had approved ‌a ⁠possible sale of AGT-1500 engines to Saudi Arabia for an estimated $750 ⁠million. The principal contractor for sale of the ⁠engines is Honeywell, the department ⁠said.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

United States

State Department

​​Munitions

Saudi ⁠Arabia

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