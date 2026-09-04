US calls detainee release a ‘positive step’ ahead of Lebanon-Israel talks

Lebanon News
04-09-2026 | 10:52
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US calls detainee release a ‘positive step’ ahead of Lebanon-Israel talks
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US calls detainee release a ‘positive step’ ahead of Lebanon-Israel talks

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut welcomed, in a statement Friday, “Israel’s release of prisoners as part of the Lebanon-Israel Trilateral Framework.”

It described the move as a “positive step” and urged “both sides to continue to build on this momentum ahead of the next round of talks.”

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