Aoun urges release of remaining Lebanese detainees in talks with US delegation

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and members of the U.S. Congress’ Foreign Affairs and Armed Services committees at Baabda Palace on Friday afternoon.



The meeting focused on the current situation and latest developments, particularly the release of a group of Lebanese detainees held in Israeli prisons, as well as preparations for the next round of Lebanon-U.S.-Israel negotiations.



Aoun thanked Ambassador Issa for his efforts to secure the release of several Lebanese detainees held by Israel, stressing the need to work toward the release of those who remain, in line with what was agreed during the trilateral negotiations and as part of the follow-up to the framework agreement.



The meeting also addressed U.S. assistance to the Lebanese army and the funding allocated for it by the U.S. Congress.