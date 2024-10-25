The Lebanese Government Emergency Committee released the 28th emergency report, highlighting the latest humanitarian crisis gripping the country as Israel continues its attacks across Lebanon.



The report indicated that in the past 24 hours, 125 airstrikes were recorded in Lebanon, bringing the total number of Israeli attacks since the start of the conflict to 11,085.



The Public Health Ministry reported that the latest death toll includes 41 people killed and 133 injuries in the past 24 hours. This brings the total toll to 2,634 killed and 12,252 injured since the escalation began.



So far, 1,097 centers have been opened to shelter displaced people, with 929 of these facilities reaching total capacity.



Displacement from areas hit by daily attacks is ongoing, with 190,975 people (43,712 families) now registered in official shelters. The highest concentration of displaced people is in Mount Lebanon and Beirut. However, the actual number might be significantly higher.



Additionally, the report indicated that between September 23 and October 25, 2024, Lebanon's General Security registered 348,237 Syrian nationals and 156,505 Lebanese crossing to Syria.



Lebanon's Minister of Health reported that attacks on emergency services have surged to around 200 incidents, resulting in 163 fatalities and 272 injuries within the health sector since the onset of Israeli aggression against the country.



The minister also noted that there have been 55 recorded Israeli attacks on hospitals, with 36 of these being direct hits, forcing the closure of eight facilities.