Rescue teams recover four bodies from rubble in Wata Khiam; Israeli strike on Ghandouriyeh kills four

Teams from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Lebanese Red Cross, and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) successfully recovered four bodies from beneath the rubble in Wata Khiam following an Israeli airstrike.



Search efforts are ongoing to ensure no additional victims remain trapped.



In a separate incident, the National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli airstrike on the town of Ghandouriyeh in South Lebanon resulted in four people killed.