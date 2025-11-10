Salem Zahran: Israel seeks to replicate the 'Syrian model' in Lebanon

Lebanon News
10-11-2025 | 04:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Salem Zahran: Israel seeks to replicate the &#39;Syrian model&#39; in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Salem Zahran: Israel seeks to replicate the 'Syrian model' in Lebanon

Media Center Director, Salem Zahran, said Lebanon is divided between two opposing currents—one ready to fully embrace the Abraham Accords and another determined to continue resisting Israel.

Speaking to LBCI’s Nharkom Said TV show, Zahran said President Joseph Aoun stands “in the middle” of these two conflicting approaches.

“What comforts President Aoun is that Saudi Arabia has not joined the normalization track with Israel,” he added.

Zahran warned that if both Syria and Saudi Arabia were to reach an agreement with Israel, Lebanon would find itself “cornered,” making Aoun’s position even more difficult.

He stressed that while war is not inevitable today, it is “inevitable in the future,” adding that both the Israeli-Iranian and Israeli-Lebanese confrontations are bound to happen eventually.

According to Zahran, the only factor currently preventing war is U.S. President Donald Trump.

He claimed that Israel seeks to replicate the “Syrian model” in Lebanon through occupation and military intervention. “We are caught between internal conflict and Israeli aggression,” he said, adding that “there is no real solution at the moment.”

Zahran noted that “all the conditions for war are present,” though its timing depends on several factors. He suggested that a major confrontation might ultimately be the only path toward a political settlement, calling it preferable to the current state of ongoing skirmishes and drone attacks.

On the parliamentary elections, Zahran said Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri considers the current electoral law to be valid and plans to review the new draft proposed by the government.

He affirmed that MPs from the Amal Movement and Hezbollah would remain firm on issues related to the expatriate voting law.

Zahran also revealed that a prior understanding between the president and the Amal-Hezbollah duo aimed to postpone the elections by two months and cancel expatriate voting, but positions taken by the Lebanese Forces and Kataeb Party pushed ministers aligned with the president to join that opposing stance.

Lebanon News

Salem Zahran

Israel

Syrian

Model

Lebanon

LBCI Next
MP Samy Gemayel proposes constitutional amendment to enshrine Lebanon's neutrality
Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on vehicle on Al-Baisariyah–Sarafand highway in South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-10

Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-08

Mitri to LBCI: Lebanon has a 'rare opportunity' to build strong Lebanese-Syrian relations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21

Israel's Netanyahu says to expand settlements in the West Bank

LBCI
World News
2025-10-23

Putin seeks 'dialogue' with Trump but vows 'very strong' response to Tomahawks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Lebanese PM Salam meets US delegation, reaffirms commitment to reform and sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

Israel strikes Mahmoudiyeh, Qotrani in Jezzine district, and the Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Lebanese President meets Bulgarian counterpart: We agreed to back Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

MP Samy Gemayel proposes constitutional amendment to enshrine Lebanon's neutrality

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-29

President Aoun awards army chief National Order of the Cedar, reviews security across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-22

Critical economic reforms: Lebanon to host IMF mission ahead of Washington meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-06

Lebanon faces deadline for $250 million World Bank reconstruction loan, Finance Minister tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:00

Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for reform and unity, vows one army and one law in exclusive LBCI interview — major remarks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:00

Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for reform and unity, vows one army and one law in exclusive LBCI interview — major remarks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Balancing safety, Lebanese army tightens control in Beddawi camp after past incidents

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

President Aoun discusses financial measures, security, and negotiations with US Treasury delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in Houmine el-Faouqa

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Israeli strike targets car on Al-Baisariyah–Sarafand highway in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Sebastian Gorka praises President Aoun as key figure for Trump’s Middle East peace vision

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Salem Zahran: Israel seeks to replicate the 'Syrian model' in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More