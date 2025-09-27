From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences

News Bulletin Reports
27-09-2025 | 13:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences

Report by Yazbeck Wehbe, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Questions remain over whether the controversy surrounding the Hezbollah-linked celebration at Beirut’s Raoucheh Rock has subsided or entered a legal track whose political repercussions are yet to be seen.

Before the event, debate in the country centered on two opposing views: one in favor of allowing the party to mark the occasion without objection, and another, led by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, insisting on rejecting the lighting of the landmark in line with a decision by the capital’s governor.

LBCI learned that President Joseph Aoun, speaking from New York, held a phone call with Salam to address the matter in a way that would safeguard national unity and prevent sectarian strife.

Following Friday’s cabinet meeting, questions arose over whether accountability would be limited to the “Rissalat” association, which had applied for the permit, or whether the investigation would extend further.

Justice Minister Adel Nassar told LBCI he would not intervene in judicial work, noting that the public prosecutor had acted swiftly by instructing security services to summon those who violated the permit and to determine how sound and lighting equipment was brought to the Raoucheh site. 

He said findings could begin to emerge as early as Monday, adding that regardless of the scale of penalties, “the important thing is that the law will be applied.”

According to political sources, Salam’s handling of the issue aimed to let the law take its course to identify and hold accountable those who defied regulations, signaling a new approach to governance based on upholding the law.

The same sources stressed that Hezbollah must understand no political faction can impose its will as in the past. A new framework, they said, requires all parties to respect the authority of the state above any other authority.

It remains unclear whether the Raoucheh controversy has blown over or will leave lasting political repercussions among Lebanon’s leaders.


Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Raoucheh Rock

Lebanon

Court

Consequences

Cabinet

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
US Treasury delegation visits Lebanon amid political shifts; can new leadership fix its financial system?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26

Raoucheh Rock illuminated without approval: The backstory of Hezbollah and the government

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-25

No pledge to halt Raoucheh Rock display, Hezbollah says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-26

Lebanese Deputy PM vows equal application of law after Raoucheh Rock event

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-25

PM Nawaf Salam condemns Raoucheh Rock lighting as violation of official approval

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Dispute on humanitarian corridor: Stalemate in US-brokered Israel-Syria negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26

US Treasury delegation visits Lebanon amid political shifts; can new leadership fix its financial system?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26

Law amendments stalls: Lebanon's 2026 elections hang in the balance—Latest details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-17

Wife of Russian opposition leader Navalny says he was killed by poisoning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-20

Lebanese leaders meet US senator, stress support for army and regional stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

Ali Larijani praises Hezbollah stance, urges Lebanese leaders to work together

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Parliament Speaker Berri pays tribute to Hassan Nasrallah on anniversary of his killing

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Lebanese President Aoun urges unity on anniversary of Hezbollah leaders' assassination

LBCI
Middle East News
05:04

Iran president says US demanded handover of all enriched nuclear material

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More