News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences
News Bulletin Reports
27-09-2025 | 13:02
High views
Share
Share
3
min
From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences
Report by Yazbeck Wehbe, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Questions remain over whether the controversy surrounding the Hezbollah-linked celebration at Beirut’s Raoucheh Rock has subsided or entered a legal track whose political repercussions are yet to be seen.
Before the event, debate in the country centered on two opposing views: one in favor of allowing the party to mark the occasion without objection, and another, led by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, insisting on rejecting the lighting of the landmark in line with a decision by the capital’s governor.
LBCI learned that President Joseph Aoun, speaking from New York, held a phone call with Salam to address the matter in a way that would safeguard national unity and prevent sectarian strife.
Following Friday’s cabinet meeting, questions arose over whether accountability would be limited to the “Rissalat” association, which had applied for the permit, or whether the investigation would extend further.
Justice Minister Adel Nassar told LBCI he would not intervene in judicial work, noting that the public prosecutor had acted swiftly by instructing security services to summon those who violated the permit and to determine how sound and lighting equipment was brought to the Raoucheh site.
He said findings could begin to emerge as early as Monday, adding that regardless of the scale of penalties, “the important thing is that the law will be applied.”
According to political sources, Salam’s handling of the issue aimed to let the law take its course to identify and hold accountable those who defied regulations, signaling a new approach to governance based on upholding the law.
The same sources stressed that Hezbollah must understand no political faction can impose its will as in the past. A new framework, they said, requires all parties to respect the authority of the state above any other authority.
It remains unclear whether the Raoucheh controversy has blown over or will leave lasting political repercussions among Lebanon’s leaders.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Raoucheh Rock
Lebanon
Court
Consequences
Cabinet
Hezbollah
Next
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
US Treasury delegation visits Lebanon amid political shifts; can new leadership fix its financial system?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26
Raoucheh Rock illuminated without approval: The backstory of Hezbollah and the government
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26
Raoucheh Rock illuminated without approval: The backstory of Hezbollah and the government
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-25
No pledge to halt Raoucheh Rock display, Hezbollah says
Lebanon News
2025-09-25
No pledge to halt Raoucheh Rock display, Hezbollah says
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Lebanese Deputy PM vows equal application of law after Raoucheh Rock event
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Lebanese Deputy PM vows equal application of law after Raoucheh Rock event
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-25
PM Nawaf Salam condemns Raoucheh Rock lighting as violation of official approval
Lebanon News
2025-09-25
PM Nawaf Salam condemns Raoucheh Rock lighting as violation of official approval
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Dispute on humanitarian corridor: Stalemate in US-brokered Israel-Syria negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Dispute on humanitarian corridor: Stalemate in US-brokered Israel-Syria negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26
US Treasury delegation visits Lebanon amid political shifts; can new leadership fix its financial system?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26
US Treasury delegation visits Lebanon amid political shifts; can new leadership fix its financial system?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26
Law amendments stalls: Lebanon's 2026 elections hang in the balance—Latest details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26
Law amendments stalls: Lebanon's 2026 elections hang in the balance—Latest details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-17
Wife of Russian opposition leader Navalny says he was killed by poisoning
World News
2025-09-17
Wife of Russian opposition leader Navalny says he was killed by poisoning
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-20
Lebanese leaders meet US senator, stress support for army and regional stability
Lebanon News
2025-08-20
Lebanese leaders meet US senator, stress support for army and regional stability
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:47
Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons
Lebanon News
11:47
Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons
2
Lebanon News
06:54
Ali Larijani praises Hezbollah stance, urges Lebanese leaders to work together
Lebanon News
06:54
Ali Larijani praises Hezbollah stance, urges Lebanese leaders to work together
3
Lebanon News
15:12
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
Lebanon News
15:12
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
6
Lebanon News
05:41
Parliament Speaker Berri pays tribute to Hassan Nasrallah on anniversary of his killing
Lebanon News
05:41
Parliament Speaker Berri pays tribute to Hassan Nasrallah on anniversary of his killing
7
Lebanon News
08:23
Lebanese President Aoun urges unity on anniversary of Hezbollah leaders' assassination
Lebanon News
08:23
Lebanese President Aoun urges unity on anniversary of Hezbollah leaders' assassination
8
Middle East News
05:04
Iran president says US demanded handover of all enriched nuclear material
Middle East News
05:04
Iran president says US demanded handover of all enriched nuclear material
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More