From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences

Report by Yazbeck Wehbe, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Questions remain over whether the controversy surrounding the Hezbollah-linked celebration at Beirut’s Raoucheh Rock has subsided or entered a legal track whose political repercussions are yet to be seen.



Before the event, debate in the country centered on two opposing views: one in favor of allowing the party to mark the occasion without objection, and another, led by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, insisting on rejecting the lighting of the landmark in line with a decision by the capital’s governor.



LBCI learned that President Joseph Aoun, speaking from New York, held a phone call with Salam to address the matter in a way that would safeguard national unity and prevent sectarian strife.



Following Friday’s cabinet meeting, questions arose over whether accountability would be limited to the “Rissalat” association, which had applied for the permit, or whether the investigation would extend further.



Justice Minister Adel Nassar told LBCI he would not intervene in judicial work, noting that the public prosecutor had acted swiftly by instructing security services to summon those who violated the permit and to determine how sound and lighting equipment was brought to the Raoucheh site.



He said findings could begin to emerge as early as Monday, adding that regardless of the scale of penalties, “the important thing is that the law will be applied.”



According to political sources, Salam’s handling of the issue aimed to let the law take its course to identify and hold accountable those who defied regulations, signaling a new approach to governance based on upholding the law.



The same sources stressed that Hezbollah must understand no political faction can impose its will as in the past. A new framework, they said, requires all parties to respect the authority of the state above any other authority.



It remains unclear whether the Raoucheh controversy has blown over or will leave lasting political repercussions among Lebanon’s leaders.





